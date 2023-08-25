Chase ends in 'deadly force' shooting involving law enforcement in Coweta County, officials say

In an update, Coweta County Sheriff Toby Nix said a K-9 was shot but is expected to recover. A deputy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A chase ended in a "deadly force" shooting involving Newnan Police and Coweta County Sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon. A sheriff's deputy and K-9 were also hurt in the incident, according to officials.

Authorities said it happened at 2:20 p.m. in the area of Herring Road and Palomino Drive.

At this time, it's unclear what triggered the chase and shooting, but the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said it was helping the Newnan Police Department with the chase, authorities said in a release.

"Due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement personnel, CCSO Deputies used deadly force at the conclusion of the chase," the release stated.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where you can see a white car -- surrounded by at least seven patrol cars. Crime scene tape and evidence markers were also spotted. 11Alive also has a crew on the ground, which sent over images of the large police presence.

In an update, Coweta County Sheriff Toby Nix said a K-9 was shot but is expected to recover. A deputy was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff added.

Authorities have not yet identified the person who was shot and killed by authorities.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office and the Newnan Police Department said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the incident.

