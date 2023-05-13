Coweta deputies return fire at man who shot woman, killing him: Sheriff's office

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute call in Senoia where the incident occurred, the sheriff's office said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies shot and killed a man in return fire while responding to a domestic dispute call in the Senoia area Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the deputies had been dispatched on "information from a female victim advising she'd been shot by a male on scene."

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were approaching a home when a "male exited the residence and fired" at them.

"The male was shot and pronounced deceased on scene," a statement said.

The incident occurred at a location on Tranquil Road. The statement said the woman was taken to a hospital where her condition was not known.

The sheriff's office said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was en route to assist in the investigation, as is protocol with law enforcement shootings.

