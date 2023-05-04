Deputies make arrest in Coweta County double homicide that left two men dead

Marvin Bridges and Kip Harris were shot in the head on January 17 in Senoia. Deputies said they are still looking for more suspects.

Coweta County deputies announced Wednesday that an arrest was made in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened at a Senoia home.

The arrest was announced several months after Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges were found shot in the head Jan. 17 at a home off Deep South Road in Coweta County.

Although authorities have arrested a suspect, they have not provided the identity of the person.

They are still looking for more people who are believed to be involved in the shooting. Deputies told the families not to rest assured just yet.

"This is just the first step on the road to fully providing closure for not only the case, but the families as well," sheriff's office said.

When 11Alive first spoke with the family of one of the victims, they believed that the shooting might have stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

An individual who wanted to remain anonymous told 11Alive that Harris and Bridges were related, but did not say how.

Family members said the shooting was devastating and unexpected for them.

Investigators are determined to identify and apprehend all suspects in this case. CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can give them information that leads to an arrest. Deputies also said that individuals information will be kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.