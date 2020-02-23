COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Coweta County confirm a single-family home has become the site of a horrible tragedy.

Coweta County Fire Chief Deron "Pat" Wilson confirmed that crews had been called to a home on Shell Road on Saturday night. At this point, details are extremely limited by Wilson did say that one person had died.

It's unclear at this point if anyone else was injured in the fire. Chief Wilson didn't release any information on the possible cause. He said fire investigators are on the scene and looking for more answers regarding what happened.

Maps of the road where the fire happened show a heavily wooded area with homes and residential areas scattered throughout - not far from Tommy Lee Cook Road - in unincorporated Coweta County.

He said they didn't have additional information to release at that time. This is a developing story. Check this story and 11Alive.com for updates as they become available.

