NWS confirms tornado touched down in Coweta County

They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit in the area of Sullivan Road and Fairway Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An EF-0 tornado touched down Tuesday in Coweta County, the National Weather Service confirmed.

They said it had maximum winds of 80 miles per hour when it hit near Sullivan Road and Fairway Court.

Several downed trees were reported in the area around 7 p.m. Crews have been working all day Wednesday to remove them.

This is not far from the area where a large tornado devastated the community in 2021.

Newnan High School had a virtual day today.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

MORE FROM THE 11ALIVE STORMTRACKERS

DOWNLOAD THE 11ALIVE APP:

Download the app on your Apple or Android device.

Set up weather notifications by clicking the Gear icon in the upper right corner of the app. Select Notification -> Notification Settings -> Severe Weather Alerts -> Toggle the Severe Weather Alerts button to the right to turn alerts on.

Send photos and videos through the app by selecting the Near Me feature on the bottom right taskbar of the app and entering your information.

TEXT YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS TO US: 404-885-7600