Driver arrested after ignoring traffic stop, leading Coweta County deputies on chase: Authorities

The driver sideswiped another driver trying to evade law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic-stop-turned-deputy-chase on Interstate 85 ended with an innocent driver struck and the suspect crashing into a power pole Tuesday, authorities said.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop northbound on I-85 near mile marker 53. The driver refused to stop and got off the highway at Exit 56 at Collinsworth Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, and according to the sheriff's office, Tyrone Police Department officers spotted the driver and tried to stop them with their own traffic stop. The driver didn't stop then either, authorities said.

As the vehicle headed back toward the highway, the driver tried to pass another vehicle on a hill crest and sideswiped it, according to deputies. The driver swerved off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and crashed into a power pole. The driver then ran from TPD but officers still managed to arrest them. They were taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital by Coweta County deputies.

As for the other driver, they told authorities they had head and neck pain. However, the driver was not taken to a hospital, the sheriff's office said.