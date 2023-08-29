Coweta County K-9 officer caught in line of fire during deadly force shooting makes speedy recovery

Deputies shared photos and videos with 11Alive on Tuesday of the officer's miraculous recovery.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — After a chaotic scene of events last Friday, a Coweta County Sheriff's K-9 officer who was caught in the line of fire has made a full and speedy recovery.

The scene of events happened in a matter of seconds on Interstate 85 before ending in the area of Herring Road and Palomino Drive where a high-speed chase turned into a deadly shooting involving Newnan Police and Coweta County Sheriff's deputies.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said the chase began when deputies attempted to pull over a driver for speeding and a tint violation.

"He actually, supposedly, pulled up behind my deputy on the interstate, revved his engine a few times -- and then passed the deputy," Wood said.

Once the chase began, officers with the Newnan Police Department also joined in to assist the deputies, a release stated.

After the chase, K-9 Kilo was attempting to grab the suspect's arm as he was getting out of the car when the suspect allegedly raised a gun at law enforcement officials. That's when authorities reportedly fired deadly shots at the suspect and the K-9 officer caught a bullet, according to Wood.

A sheriff's deputy was also hurt in the incident, according to authorities. Authorities previously said that it was unclear whose rounds hit K-9 Kilo.

After the shooting, the officer went under the knife. Days later, he was seen running around. Deputies said that the K-9 officer will be expected to return to work.

