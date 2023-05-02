Coweta County approved for medical marijuana dispensary

Trulieve Georgia has applied for a dispensing license in unincorporated Coweta County.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County is getting a medical cannabis dispensary.

Trulieve Georgia has applied for a dispensing license in unincorporated Coweta County. The Georgia Cannabis Commission approved its application Wednesday.

It would become the fourth dispensary license approved for Trulieve in Georgia. The Coweta County location would join locations in Marietta, Macon and Pooler. The Florida-based company is working to expand its reach in the Peach State.

Trulieve's newest application approval comes nearly a month after the state allowed the sale of medical marijuana.

Andrew Turnage with the commission said the sales have shown there's a need in the state. In numbers made available Wednesday, Turnage cited more than 1,000 patients have been served since the state opened sales.

According to Turnage, 28,491 patients have been registered to utilize medical cannabis as a treatment. These patients are certified by a physician to turn to medicinal cannabis.

In Georgia, Trulieve and Botanical Sciences are the only suppliers. So far, they are approved to sell medicinal marijuana with 5% THC oil combined with other cannabinoids. Products can be sold in the form of tinctures, capsules, topicals and lozenges.

The commission also entertained the idea of allowing pharmacies to be able to provide medicinal marijuana to approved patients. Georgia Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Eric Lacefield announced that the agency will be hosting a public hearing on June 14 at 9 a.m. at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy to take input on the possibility.