Coweta County officials confirm fatality following severe weather

That person has not been identified by officials early Friday morning.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One person has died following severe weather in Coweta County, Fire Chief Pat Wilson confirmed.

That person has not been identified by officials early Friday morning.

Coweta County Sheriff's Office is currently assessing the damage and debris throughout the area.

According to Coweta County and the City of Newnan officials, a press conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to provide additional information about the damage the storm left behind.

It will take place at Whitlock Park in front of the recreation office on International Park in Newnan.

The Coweta County EMA Director Micheal Terrel is expected to speak first, followed by the City of Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown, Coweta County Fire Chief Pat Wilson, and City of Newnan Mayor Keith Brady.

Refresh this page for the latest updates.