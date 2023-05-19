Coweta County deputies need help finding who killed this man

Omar Stegall was shot and killed at a home in April.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are searching for a murder suspect.

Investigators announced Friday they are searching for the person who shot and killed Omar Stegall nearly a month ago.

Deputies found the 41-year-old shot on April 21 at 2:30 a.m. at a home along Geter Circle. Deputies said there was evidence someone forced themselves into the home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help.