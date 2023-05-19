Coweta County deputies need help finding who killed this man

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are searching for a murder suspect.
Investigators announced Friday they are searching for the person who shot and killed Omar Stegall nearly a month ago.
Deputies found the 41-year-old shot on April 21 at 2:30 a.m. at a home along Geter Circle. Deputies said there was evidence someone forced themselves into the home.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to help.
Now Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for anyone who can help make an arrest. Anyone who may have information about Stegall's death is encouraged to call (404) 577-8477.