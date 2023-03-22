Coweta deputies work to make arrest after 2 men shot in head

Marvin Bridges and Kip Harris were both shot at a Senoia home in January.

Two men are dead, and months after their murders, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office is still working to make an arrest.

Marvin Bridges and Kip Harris were both shot in the head on Jan. 17. Deputies found the two at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road in Senoia. They died from their injuries.

11Alive spoke with Bridges' following the shooting, who described him as a loving man who adored animals. The individual, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Bridges' and Harris were related.

Family members believe that the shooting might have been from an attempted armed robbery.

The sheriff's office is now renewing its calls for the public's help to make an arrest in the case. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

"There are a number of active leads still in progress which investigators hope will provide new information regarding those involved," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Investigators believe there are people in the community who have information that can help solve the case.

"We would also like to assure anyone that has any other concerns to be aware that we are only looking for information in this case, and questions will be limited to the scope of the homicides only," a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said.