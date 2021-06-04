Mobile crane collapses into building in Downtown Atlanta

Photos from the scene show damage to a warehouse-type structure on Whitehall Street.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Firefighters are on the scene of a crane that has apparently toppled over onto a building in the southwestern corner of Downtown on Monday evening.

According to a post shared by Atlanta Fire Rescue, the 120-ton mobile crane collapsed onto an unoccupied building while attempting to remove a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit from the roof at 311 Whitehall St.

Photos show significant damage to at least one portion of a warehouse-like structure. However, the department is reporting no injuries.

It's unclear at this time if the removal efforts are having any impact on traffic in the area.

The news comes a little less than two months after another incident in the city - this one involving a much larger crane in the Midtown area and causing considerable traffic disruption. It happened on Feb. 19 in the area of 1105 West Peachtree Street following some sort of malfunction involving a tower crane.

As a result, the crane ended up leaning into a building and had to be carefully removed over the course of several days. Initially, neighboring businesses and apartments were even evacuated until later being deemed safe for return.