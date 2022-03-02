x
Crane falls on man in Atlanta

It was not immediately clear how the crane fell.
ATLANTA — A crane fell on a construction worker along Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear how the crane fell, or just how serious the man was injured.

"It appears a construction worker sustained an injury and was transported to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing," Atlanta Police said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the call came in a little after 4 p.m. to the intersection where Centennial Olympic Park Drive meets Chapel Street.

The fire service said the crane fell from an "unknown height" and that the man was found lying face-up, not trapped.

The man was taken to Grady Hospital, AFR said.

