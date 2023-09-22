Crane removed from Summerhill Publix following parking garage collapse

The store reopened earlier in September after its grand opening in June.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Friday morning a crane that caused a parking deck to partially collapse at an Atlanta Publix was was removed.

It happened at the Summerhill Publix earlier in September, and at one point the store was closed due to repairs.

Firefighters said that around 7 a.m. on Sept. 2, someone drove the heavy-duty crane up the second floor of the store's garage when it fell through, rupturing a water line and causing a diesel leak. One person was hurt.

Branch Properties, the company that owns the shopping center where the Publix is housed, which includes a Piedmont Urgent Care center, said "an unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership" ignored weight limit signs - likely prompting the partial collapse.

The collapse came only just a few months after the store opened in the Summerhill neighborhood back on June 21. Mayor Andre Dickens was on hand for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the store, one of the few grocery stores in what's nearly a food desert, deemed so by U.S. Department of Agriculture standards.