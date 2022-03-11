Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday.
The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
Police have not provided information on how many people were involved in the wreck, only stating that it was fatal. Their Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) is on the way to the scene.
