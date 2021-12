DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old and his dog were killed in a crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County, police said.

It happened on Flat Shoals Road near Rockdale Drive around 1 a.m. in Decatur.

DeKalb County Police investigators believe the driver lost control of his car while navigating a curve. They said he struck a utility pole and died on the scene. His dog was also in the car.