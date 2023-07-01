70-year-old man struck by car, killed on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue: APD

Traffic is building in the area, and drivers should take alternate routes.

ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man was hit and killed walking on the interstate in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to APD.

The department said they were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. to Interstate 75/85 South near Pryor Road Southwest regarding a pedestrian down.

When officers arrived, they found the older man along the side of the road. Officials with Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed that the man had already died, and investigators came out to survey the scene.

APD investigators said a car driving southbound on the interstate hit the man and didn't stop and call authorities. The department does not know who the suspect is or what they are driving in.

Police have not identified the victim, and all lanes except one are now open to traffic, according to GDOT.