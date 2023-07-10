1 critically hurt after crash on I-75 SB near West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — One person is critically hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South near West Paces Ferry Rd NW Monday night, Atlanta Police said.
GDOT 511 shows authorities responding to the crash and several lanes closed.
Details are limited at this time. APD said its officers are working to investigate what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
