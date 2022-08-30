GSP conducts crash investigation in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in College Park Tuesday evening. Authorities responded to the crash at Old National Highway and Sullivan Road.
11Alive had a crew at the scene, where the crash appears to have involved multiple vehicles.
It's unclear at this time if any injures were reported. However, a witness said he saw a person fly out of the window of one of the cars.
"It's a very painful moment right here," he said. "I just pray for the families. This is a dangerous street."
GSP said its investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
