Person killed in single-vehicle crash on Collier Road in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — One person died Sunday after the vehicle they were driving left the road and struck a tree, Atlanta police said.

Police responded at around 2:45 a.m. to 30 Collier Road in northwest Atlanta, just up the road from Northside Hospital.

They said a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling west at a "high rate of speed" when it left the road.

The driver died on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.