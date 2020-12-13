Update: GSP troopers, Monroe County deputies identified from crash following motorcycle chase

It started in Monroe County and ended at Pierce Avenue north of the I-16 interchange where three kilograms of methamphetamine and a stolen gun were seized.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE 6:30 P.M.:

After the end of the chase, GSP Trooper Jared Marcom lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a Monroe County Deputy and then into GSP Sergeant Brandon Brown.

Brown and two Monroe County deputies, Christopher Sherrell and Robert Rodgers, had already got out of their vehicles and were hit by the vehicles after the impact from Marcum's car.

The injured troopers and deputies were transported to Macon Medical Center for medical care. Both Sherrell and Rodgers were discharged Sunday morning with minor soreness, but no broken bones.

The status of Brown is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a motorcycle chase that started in Monroe ended in a crash on I-75 southbound in Bibb County.

According to The Georgia State Patrol, Monroe Deputies requested GSP's help at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday to bring the chase to an end. GSP says the pursuit was brought to an end using the channelization technique.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says John Johnson, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Lewis also says the passenger, Tosha Kidd, was transported to Monroe County Hospital for precautionary measures.

Three kilograms of methamphetamine and a stolen gun were seized after the crash.

According to Lewis, both Johnson and Kidd will be charged with Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Felony fleeing and attempting to allude, multiple traffic violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property-firearm.

Lewis says more charges may be pending.

The Drug Enforcement Agency has been contacted by the Monroe County Sheriffs Office. According to Lewis, felony charges may be pending from the DEA.

Lewis also says the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol may also have pending charges.

According to a tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident was cleared at 11:17 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An accident on I-75 south at Pierce Avenue in Macon-Bibb county exit is blocking all lanes. That's according to a tweet by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

They say it occurred just after 9:15 p.m.

According to on GDOT's website, the estimated time of clearance is 11:45 p.m.

