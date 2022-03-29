Woman and dog hit, killed while crossing the street in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian and her dog were killed while crossing the street on Monday in Cobb County.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, the collision happed around 9:13 p.m.
A woman was walking west to cross Sandy Plains Road at Whitlock Road with her dog when she was struck by a red Ford Ranger traveling south.
Both the pedestrian and dog were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 53-year-old Marietta man, was not injured.
Police said they would release the victim's name once they notified her family.
The collision is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
