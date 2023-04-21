2 killed in apparent head-on crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Gwinnett County: police

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene Friday that appeared to show a head-on crash between a pick-up truck and an SUV.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead following a serious crash on Friday along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Sugarloaf Parkway in Gwinnett County, police said.

All lanes were closed for multiple hours before reopening Friday evening. The crash happened just north of Sugarloaf Parkway, according to police.

Gwinnett County Police were not able to provide any further details on the crash.