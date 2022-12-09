Crash spills cases of beer onto I-75 in Cartersville

The wreck happened early Monday morning.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — An early-morning wreck Monday in Cartersville caused quite the spill.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, it happened on I-75 South just past Exit 288 for Main Street. Multiple vehicles were involved, including an overturned tractor trailer.

A photo posted by the police department showed what appears to be a pickup truck and the tractor trailer, along with several cases of Bud Light strewn about.

Several details about the crash were not known, including whether there had been any serious injuries involved. It was not clear whether the cases of beer spilled out of the tractor trailer, were being carried by the pickup truck or perhaps were thrown out of a third vehicle.