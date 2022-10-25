Tractor-trailer crashes into train in South Fulton, officials say

Authorities said no one was hurt.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in South Fulton on Tuesday, according to the city.

It happened at Roosevelt Highway at Welcome All Road, and officials said there were no reported injuries. However, an ambulance is on the scene to assist with a medical response if necessary.

Video shows the train hauling several shipping containers along the tracks. Officials did not share where the material was headed. The roof of the cab of the tractor-trailer was damaged in the crash, images show.

Authorities have not provided information on what led up to the crash or if the driver would be cited.

