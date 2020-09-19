Crawford County deputies find home owner dead after getting call about burglar alarm

The call came in about the alarm early Saturday morning.

A person is dead after the Crawford County Sheriff's Office got a call about a burglar alarm early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 1200 block of Highway 42 North around 3:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the owner of the home had been fatally wounded.

The name of the person is being withheld at this time until the family has been notified. According to the release, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Sheldon Mattox.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation by the GBI and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact the GBI at 478-987-4545 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 478-836-3116.