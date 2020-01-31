SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Eight students were on board when a school bus crashed on Friday, a South Fulton Fire official told 11Alive.

The school bus was coming from Creekside High School at around 3:45 p.m. when it was involved in the wreck with a Chattahoochee Hills Charter School daycare van and a pickup truck at the intersection of Cascade Palmetto Highway and North Rivertown Road, an official with Fulton County Schools confirmed.

"Our bus sustained minor damage, but no FCS student injuries have been reported," the district said in a statement.

Fire officials said one adult was injured, however, it was not made clear which vehicle the adult was in.

The City of South Fulton Police is investigating the matter.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing student.

