18-year-old Kevin Gillens was found dead just after 8 p.m. having drowned in the Ocmulgee River.

MACON, Ga. — Crews found the body of a teenager who went under water while swimming in the Ocmulgee River in Amerson River Park Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says Kevin Gillens was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m., after an almost 4-hour search in the river.

Much of Gillens' family sat outside as crews worked to find their loved one, hopeful he would be found alive.

"It was just an unfortunate incident. He had family members that were out there with him. They reported that he could swim, but as we often tell people, it doesn't matter if you can or can't swim. Sometimes once you get into the water, it's always an unknown situation," Miley said.

Throughout the afternoon and into the evening, Georgia State Patrol helicopters could be seen flying over the area, and the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department dive team walked back and forth from the truck to the area they were searching to get more gear and oxygen.

Part of the park near the overlook and stone pavilion was closed off to the public while the search was happening.

Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they got the call at around 4:30 p.m.

"When deputies arrived, they were told by a witness that they saw someone go under but they never saw that person come back up," Howard said.