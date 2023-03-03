x
Crews battle apartment fire in Roswell, officials say

Sandy Springs Firefighters were called to the fire, which started at a building off Holcomb Bridge Way.
Credit: Peter Kim - stock.adobe.com

ROSWELL, Ga. — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Friday morning in Roswell.

Sandy Springs Firefighters were called to the fire, which started at a complex off Holcomb Bridge Way.  

Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured by the fire or how severe it was. 11Alive is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

