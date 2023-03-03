Crews battle apartment fire in Roswell, officials say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire that broke out Friday morning in Roswell.
Sandy Springs Firefighters were called to the fire, which started at a complex off Holcomb Bridge Way.
Currently, it is not known if anyone was injured by the fire or how severe it was. 11Alive is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.