Crews battle fire at abandoned apartment complex: Atlanta Fire Rescue

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters battled a fire that broke out Tuesday night at an abandoned apartment building at James P. Brawley Drive NW.

When firefighters arrived on scene just before 11 p.m., they spotted the fire coming from the second floor of the apartment complex, reaching into the attic.

Once firefighters searched the home, they started to put out the fire, which had spread to the roof. Crews were able to put out the fire, but one firefighter “suffered a minor ankle injury” while working on scene, according to a release from Atlanta Fire Rescue.