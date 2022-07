Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Crews are responding to a two-story apartment building fire this Fourth of July night in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said the fire is near the 600-block of New Town Circle SE.

Fire officials have not yet said if anyone was injured or what started the fire.

