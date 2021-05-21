Crews battle huge warehouse fire overnight near Atlantic Station in Atlanta

It happened on Bishop St.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews battled a huge warehouse fire near Atlantic Station through most of the night before getting it under control early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at 450 Bishop St., and crews had been concerned about its proximity to the Radius West Midtown apartments at 464 Bishop St. Crews successfully prevented any spread to the apartment complex.

Crews arrived to what Atlanta Fire Rescue described on Twitter as a "large warehouse fire" as well as an additional attached metal frame warehouse that had caught fire.

Upon arriving crews described "explosions happening inside the building" that complicated initial suppression efforts. The warehouse is situated next to train tracks, which also made access difficult.

Witnesses reported seeing flames from across Midtown.

This looks very bad from midtown. pic.twitter.com/OOmHAYR614 — Mike VanBeneden (@MikeVanBeneden) May 21, 2021