Crews battling business fire in Gwinnett County

The fire occurred at 6034 S. Norcross Tucker Rd. in Norcross. The fire department said there were no injuries.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews in Gwinnett County are fighting a business fire early Thursday morning that broke out in a small shopping center.

Video posted to Twitter by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services appeared to show the fire affecting the sports bar El Coyote Feo and a business next door to it. The business next door appeared to take the most significant damage.

The fire occurred at 6034 S. Norcross Tucker Rd. in Norcross. The fire department said there were no injuries.

"The aerial is in operation for the second time to knock down the fire to allow firefighters to gain entry and knockdown hotspots," the department wrote on Facebook.