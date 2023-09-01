Fire breaks out at Atlanta apartment complex, crews on scene

It looks to be the Nirvana At Glenrose Apartments.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire crews are on the scene battling an apartment fire on Mt. Zion Road.

According to the address, it looks to be the Nirvana At Glenrose Apartments.

11Alive SkyTracker is over the scene where heavy flames are showing through the roof of multiple units of a three-story building.

Right now, there are no confirmed injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.