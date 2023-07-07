Crews battling fire at South Fulton apartment complex

It started at an apartment on the 5400 block of Old National Highway, officials said.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighters are working to put out flames at a South Fulton apartment complex on Friday, according to the department on Twitter.

It started at an apartment on the 5400 block of Old National Highway, officials said. Four units are completely destroyed.

The department said there were no injuries to report and that EMS was on the scene assisting. The cause of the fire is unknown.

@sfgafirerescue along with @fd_unioncityga and @GradyHealth EMS are on scene of a working apartment fire in the 5400 block of Old National Hwy in the @COSFGA . no injuries to report and crews are currently fighting fire. More updates soon…. pic.twitter.com/jQ8cds39NU — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) July 7, 2023