Crews battling fire at South Fulton apartment complex

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Firefighters are working to put out flames at a South Fulton apartment complex on Friday, according to the department on Twitter.
It started at an apartment on the 5400 block of Old National Highway, officials said. Four units are completely destroyed.
The department said there were no injuries to report and that EMS was on the scene assisting. The cause of the fire is unknown.
