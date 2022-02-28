Crews work to clean up rainbow crosswalks in Midtown...again

Over the weekend, the iconic crosswalks on 10th and Piedmont were damaged by cars doing doughnuts and laying drag.

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta's Department of Transportation crews were once again hard at work cleaning up the iconic rainbow crosswalks in Midtown after they were damaged for the second weekend in a row.

Midtown Atlanta tweeted Monday morning expressing disappointment for the continued destruction of the rainbow crosswalks and thanked ATL DOT crews for coming out to fix it again.

Over the weekend, the iconic crosswalks on 10th and Piedmont were damaged by cars doing doughnuts and laying drag. Skid marks were also found over the rainbow crosswalks the weekend before.

"We are disappointed that some consider these dangerous actions that damage public property to be their idea of a good time," Midtown Atlanta wrote in a tweet.

ATL DOT Commissioner Josh Rowan and Director of the City of Atlanta Mayor's Division of LGBTQ Affairs Malik Brown helped crews clean up the crosswalks.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the drivers involved.

"We want to be clear, we have zero tolerance for this in our city," APD wrote in a statement.

11Alive previously asked the City of Atlanta if it believes the community was purposely targeted toward the LGBTQ+ community, a city spokesperson said: "We have no reason to believe this is anything more than reckless, idiotic driving. Our teams are looking into the matter."