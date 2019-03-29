ATLANTA — First responders are searching the waters of a northwest Atlanta creek after someone reported an empty boat floating in the water.

Officials with the Cobb County Fire Department said they got a call around 7:30 p.m. of reports of the empty vessel floating near Whitewater Trail at Whitewater Creek Road. The caller said they weren't sure if anyone had gone overboard.

Cobb and Atlanta Fire rescuers are searching the water, but said they did not get reports that the boat was ever overturned. As such, they are unsure of whether there are any potential victims.

As of 9 p.m., officials said they had not found any thing significant, however they noted that crews were working as quickly as possible to find out if the boat was ever occupied.

11Alive is working to gather more information and will update this story as details develop.

