Firefighters battle flames at a Fulton County home

The house fire took place at 2nd Street Northwest.

ATLANTA — Crews battled flames at a Fulton County home early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a home along 2nd Street Northwest around 2:10 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the one-story home.

"Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack to extinguish the blaze," officials said in an emailed statement.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.