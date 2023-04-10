Firefighters battle flames at a Fulton County home

ATLANTA — Crews battled flames at a Fulton County home early Wednesday morning.
Atlanta Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a home along 2nd Street Northwest around 2:10 a.m.
Officials said when firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the one-story home.
"Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack to extinguish the blaze," officials said in an emailed statement.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News mobile app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.