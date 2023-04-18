Crews work to put out hot spots after fire in woods near Cobb County Home Depot

11Alive had a crew in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Kennesaw, where firefighters appeared to be responding to the area on top of the hill near the store.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Crews are working to put out hot stops after a fire broke out in the woods near a Home Depot in Kennesaw Tuesday night.

11Alive had a crew at the scene in the Heritage Park Trace area, where several fire trucks and an ambulance were spotted in the parking lot of the home improvement store.

Fire crews appeared to be responding to the area on top of the hill near the Home Depot.

Cobb Fire said the flames are under control. Officials added there is also a homeless encampment in the area, but it's unclear how and where the flames sparked.

No other details were released from officials at this time.

