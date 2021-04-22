Crews having to rappel down in rescue underway at Tallulah Gorge

The Habersham County Emergency Services described it as a "high-angle" rescue.

TALLULAH FALLS, Ga. — A rescue is underway at Tallulah Gorge, with local emergency services saying crews are having to rappel down to the victim.

"Initial reports were a person who had fallen or jumped from a ledge at the Gorge," Chad Black, the Habersham County Emergency Services director, said in an email. "Visual contact made of a victim and crews now having to rappel down to make access. This will be a long process and crews will be on scene for an extended period of time."

The rescue was described as a "high-angle" rescue, which can be a riskier form of rescue.

High angle rescue is considered to be terrain that has a slope angle of 60 degrees and higher.

In this type of rescue, rescuers are totally dependent upon the ropes for accessing and exiting the rescue. Since most of the rescuer’s and victim’s weight is handled by ropes, errors in setting up the rope system could be catastrophic or fatal.

Rescue technicians who perform high angle rope rescue require more specialized rope training than specialists performing low-angle rescues because since there is more risk of an accident due to judgment errors.

Black said Habersham Emergency Services, the Habersham Sheriff's Office, Tallulah Falls Fire and Police, Rabun County Fire and Georgia Department of Natural Resources park rangers, Habersham Search and Rescue and the Department of Natural Resource Aviation team were on scene.