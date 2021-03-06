Crews investigate possible arson in Chamblee business fire

The business was said to be vacant, but it appeared as if squatters had been living there.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Crews in DeKalb County investigated a fire at a small, evidently vacant business early Thursday morning as a possible arson.

The fire occurred at a location on Clairmont Rd. in Chamblee.

Fire officials said they were told by neighbors the owner of the building had been around about a month ago, but that it did not see much activity otherwise.

It was possible squatters had been residing in the building, with an official saying crews found "a lot of stuff that was in the attic and in the area on the floor."

He said they couldn't tell for certain at this time, however, if indeed anyone had been living there.