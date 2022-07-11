BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."

A fire has broken out at the Symrise production site Colonel Island. The production facility manufactures fragrance ingredients. Given first estimates, no one got injured and there is no danger to employees or residents. Local fire brigades and police fully control the situation on site. The fire broke out during the early morning hours. The reason still needs to be investigated. Firefighters, police, and local authorities promptly arrived at the scene of the incident. As a preventive measure, they have evacuated the property and the neighborhood in a one-mile radius. The fire occurred during the regular production hours for the manufacture of fragrance ingredients. Currently Symrise has no reason to believe that the fire will cause additional health hazards to the local community. Symrise will closely cooperate and support local authorities in analyzing the causes for the fire as soon as the authorities allow return to the area.