Crews work to restore water pressure at David T. Howard Middle School

Although officials said there's enough water pressure for hand washing and restroom flushing, portable water was still brought in for flushing.

ATLANTA — One Atlanta middle school is running low on water after a pipe burst on campus.

City crews are working to restore water pressure at David T. Howard Middle School. The problem started yesterday, according to a statement from Atlanta Public Schools.

Although officials said there was enough water pressure for hand washing and restroom flushing, portable water was still brought in for flushing.

Just like yesterday, water bottles are being handed out. Additional water is also being offered to staff so they can prepare hot meals for students, officials said.