Crews working multiple fires in South Fulton, officials say

Crews were initially called out to a house fire near Orange Petite Academy, a former daycare center, on Mason Road.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish several fires Thursday night.

South Fulton Fire Rescue said crews found a house on fire, then noticed a nearby church that was also on fire, which led them to the former daycare center and more flames. Just before 11:30 p.m, you can see flames shooting up from the right side of the former daycare center.

Fire officials are still investigating how the fires started. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.