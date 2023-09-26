'Crime is Toast' breakfast shines spotlight on officers who led Midtown shooting response

Officer Antoine Gaines and Major Orlando Cooper were recognized with Medals of Honor.

ATLANTA — Hundreds of law enforcement officers along with state and local leaders packed the Georgia World Congress Center on Tuesday morning for the 19th annual "Crime is Toast" breakfast.

Among the notable attendees were Gov. Brian Kemp, Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The event, hosted by the Atlanta Police Foundation, highlighted the stories of bravery and vigilance from the city's law enforcement community this year.

In particular, two officers who spearheaded Zone 5's response during the Midtown shooting earlier this year.

Officer Antoine Gaines and Major Orlando Cooper were recognized together with Medals of Honor.

“It was a day that we train for," Gaines said. "But we don’t expect to happen.”

Bodycam video was previously released by APD showing the tense response to the incident in Midtown in May, in which a man opened fire inside a medical building waiting room and set off a panic in one of the busiest areas of Atlanta.

"Getting up there, I was able to locate the shooter's mom and get a picture of the suspect and get that information to other agencies as quick as possible," Major Cooper explained, referring to the alleged shooter's mother, who was on scene because her she had accompanied her son to the medical building for an appointment.

Of the recognition at the ceremony, Officer Gaines said: "To get this Medal of Honor – it’s a blessing.”