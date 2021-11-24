x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Shooting at Union City lounge leaves Uber driver dead

It happened at Cru-Soufside, which is a lounge inside the bowling alley.

UNION CITY, Ga. — An Uber driver is dead after a shooting outside a Union City bowling alley and hookah lounge on Tuesday night.

According to Union City Police, they responded to Citizens Lanes (Cru-Soufside) on Goodson Connector where they believe there was a confrontation between the Uber driver and a security guard. 

"Gunfire was exchanged between the two subjects whereby the Uber driver was fatally wounded and pronounced deceased on scene," police said in a statement. 

The security guard  remained on scene and was detained by officers. 

The identity of the victim and suspect has not been released. 

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Shooting at CRU in Union City leaves 1 dead