Shooting at Union City lounge leaves Uber driver dead

It happened at Cru-Soufside, which is a lounge inside the bowling alley.

UNION CITY, Ga. — An Uber driver is dead after a shooting outside a Union City bowling alley and hookah lounge on Tuesday night.

According to Union City Police, they responded to Citizens Lanes (Cru-Soufside) on Goodson Connector where they believe there was a confrontation between the Uber driver and a security guard.

"Gunfire was exchanged between the two subjects whereby the Uber driver was fatally wounded and pronounced deceased on scene," police said in a statement.

The security guard remained on scene and was detained by officers.