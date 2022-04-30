Red Cross is helping 12 families after Atlanta apartment fire

Authorities did not say if anyone was hurt.

ATLANTA — Nearly two dozen people are without a home Saturday morning after a fire ripped through an Atlanta apartment complex.

Flames damaged several units at the Crystal at Cascade Apartments along Landrum Drive Southwest Friday night, according to the Red Cross. At least 12 families were forced out of their homes, with the organization working to make temporary accommodations for 22 people.

One of the people affected is an employee of Georgia's Secretary of State Office, according to COO Gabriel Sterling.

Overnight one of our great longtime employees at the Secretary of State’s office lost everything in an apartment fire. Please join me and our colleagues in helping him relocate and furnish a new home. https://t.co/zbxBTCM8Jo — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) April 30, 2022