Lawmaker introduces bill in response to Atlanta residents' concerns over CSX trains blocking intersection for days

Residents in the area near Ezra Church Drive NW and Chappell Road NW said they have been complaining about the blockages for decades.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta city councilwoman is taking action to "stop the corporate bullying" after residents complained about CSX trains blocking intersections for days.

Councilwoman Keisha Waites introduced legislation that could hold the company accountable at Wednesday's city transportation meeting.

She introduced the bill in the last five minutes of the meeting, but no one voted on it. The issue had been going on for decades, according to neighbors, near the area of Ezra Church Drive NW and Chappell Road NW.

Concerned neighbors have said the blockages are impacting the traffic in the area and older adults in their communities.

"The blockages really impact our elderly, our seniors in this community," Tim Brown, a concerned neighbor, explained. "It's not just about traffic but access to emergency vehicles such as fire trucks and police cars."

Waites wants to do everything she can to stop the freight company from manipulating residents. She said she is angry that she has to take measures this far. Waites expressed that she believes the problem should have been resolved by phone.

Some residents told 11Alive that emergency services could not reach residents who needed help in time because of the blockages.

The councilwoman said in Wednesday's meeting that introducing this legislation is to continue highlighting this issue and getting CSX executives to speak with residents.

Waites' latest action comes after state Rep. Mesha Mainor held a press conference in the Hunter Hills neighborhood earlier this month to address some of the metro Atlanta residents' concerns.

11Alive contacted CSX when we last spoke to residents about the issue. Below is the full statement the company issued:

"We are aware of the challenges that exist in Hunter Hills and understand our responsibility to be good stewards of the communities through which we operate. CSX is committed to working with Rep. Mainor and we will continue to explore ways to keep lengthy crossing blockages from occurring while maintaining safe and efficient operations."

We reached out to the company for another statement regarding the new city legislation, but they have not responded.

She feels the people in her district should have the opportunity to speak with CSX at their next two-week meeting. She hopes there will be a huge turnout.