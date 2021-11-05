Funeral arrangements released for longtime Atlanta Councilman C.T. Martin

All attendees must adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as determined by the CDC, the family said.

ATLANTA — The celebration of life events for the honorable C.T. Martin were released on Tuesday by his family.

Martin, the influential Atlanta councilman who served District 10 on the Westside for nearly three decades, died Saturday, May 8. He was 84.

A family representative said that he passed away while surrounded by his family at his home in southwest Atlanta.

A candlelight ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at C.T. Martin Plaza at Doctors' Memorial Park on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta.

Martin is set to lie in repose on Friday, May 14 at the Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church on Benjamin E. Mays Drive in southwest Atlanta from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Celebration of Life services will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Martin will be buried at the Lincoln Cemetery on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

All attendees must adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as determined by the CDC, the family said.

Those wishing to send condolences can address it to The Family of C.T. Martin at 561 Peyton Road, SW Atlanta, Georgia 30311.

Family contributions should be made to the City of Atlanta with C.T. Martin/Adamsville Trust Account as the memo.

A news release said Martin "labored tirelessly to bring the voice of visionary African Americans to the forefront to impact national policy" and that he was a "champion for minority businesses in Atlanta and a fierce 'get out the vote' campaign manager throughout the region."

Martin's tenure on the Council ended in 2017 with an unsuccessful bid for council president, which was won by Felicia Moore. But he earned the endorsement of the late Civil Rights hero Rep. John Lewis, who credited him as someone who had been on the front lines for years building Atlanta into what it now is.