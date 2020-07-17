C.T. Vivian, Civil Rights icon and close ally of MLK, dies at 95

Vivian was a resident of Atlanta, and celebrated for his pivotal work during the Civil Rights Movement.

ATLANTA — Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian, a Civil Rights icon who served as an early leader with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was a close ally of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., died Friday at 95.

His daughter Denise confirmed his death to 11Alive. She called him, "One of the most wonderful men who ever walked the earth."

Vivian was a resident of Atlanta, and celebrated for his pivotal work during the Civil Rights Movement. He was most noted for his work with the SCLC, participating with the Freedom Riders and, famously, a widely televised incident in which he was punched by the notorious segregationist sheriff Jim Clark in Selma, Ala. in 1965.

In a statement, his family said:

"The family is heartbroken at the loss of our father, but proud of his life-long work to free America from its tradition of racism, hate and violence. He loved all mankind and will be missed. Rev. Vivian was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Octavia."

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2013 for his work during the Civil Rights Movement.

Vivian was born in Booneville, Mo., July 28, 1924 and moved to Illinois as a young child.

One of his first steps as a Civil Rights leader came early, in 1947, when he participated in a lunch counter sit-in in Peoria, Ill.

He later moved to Nashville and participated as a Freedom Rider, the 1961 movement that bused activists to Southern cities to challenge segregation at great personal risk to the riders.